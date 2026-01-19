Why Ashton Kutcher is still talking about whether he showers

Ashton Kutcher responds to lingering speculation about his hygiene

It’s been years since Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis made viral remarks about their showering habits, but the speculation that they don’t shower has persisted.

Ashton, who is promoting his new show The Beauty, touched upon the subject to set the record straight. The actor had to get ripped for the show, in which he plays a billionaire pushing a dangerous beauty drug.

The That ‘70s Show star previously said on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast that he cleans his "armpits and my crotch daily and nothing else ever." Mila also said that she "didn’t shower very much" growing up.

Correcting his previous statement, he said, "It was the craziest thing of all time," he told People. "We made a comment at one point, and people were like, 'Does he stink? Does he smell?' "

He turned to his The Beauty costars Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope, telling them, "There was a comment on a podcast, so long ago… and people are like, 'They don't shower.' I'm like, 'I shower, I go to the gym, I shower.' "

"I can confirm my boy showers," declared Ramos.

Ashton also joked about how he got his body speedo ready for the show, saying, "Let's get clear about it, I've been sitting in an office chair doing venture capital. And so, I was like, 'Oh, my gosh. What am I gonna do?' So I got a trainer — his name is Robbie Egan — and Robbie comes to my house at five o'clock in the morning before I start work and beats me up."

The Beauty will premiere on January 21.