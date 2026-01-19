Kate Middleton, Prince William left 'frustrated' for THIS major reason

Prince William also did not wish Kate a happy birthday on social media on January 9

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been left ‘devastated’ over rumours about the state of their marriage after the Prince of Wales move raised eyebrows.

According to a report by the New Idea, “It's been a challenging time” for the future king and queen.

Kate and William will mark their 15th wedding anniversary in April.

Earlier this month, a video of William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, emerging from a helicopter on the grounds of Kensington Palace and carrying overnight bags was shared on X, sparking speculations the scene “looked like a parental handover situation”.

Some asked if Kate and William had separated or if a divorce announcement was imminent.

Unfortunately, that rumours intensified when the Prince of Wales failed to wish Kate a happy birthday on social media on January 9.

Last year, Prince William had shared a gushing post in her honour, calling Kate “an incredible wife and mother”.

Reacting to the rumours, the well-placed insider tells the New Idea, “Nothing could be further from the truth.

“Kate and William are going through some challenges though. She’s still in remission from cancer and they have three young kids after all, but it’s nothing like what’s being whispered about. Frankly, they’re annoyed by the claims.”

The close confidant said “People shouldn’t read too much into it.”