Find out early subtle signs that you might have Parkinson's disease 

Parkinson’s disease is a long-term illness that affects the brain and mainly causes problems with movement, developing slowly over time.

Its early signs are quite east to miss and these early symptoms can be different for each person, but noticing them early can help doctors find the problem sooner and start helpful treatments.

One of the first signs many people notice is a small shake or tremor, usually in the hands or fingers. This shaking often happens when the hand is resting. It can look like the person is rolling a small object between their thumb and finger, which is sometimes called a “pill-rolling” tremor. This is often the reason people go to see a doctor.

Another early sign is slower movement, medically termed as bradykinesia. Simple tasks like buttoning a shirt, walking, or brushing teeth may take longer or feel harder to do.

Some people notice that their face looks less expressive or that they blink less. These changes can happen in many parts of the body.

Stiffness in the muscles, called rigidity, is also common. It can make arms or legs feel tight and harder to move. This stiffness can be painful and make walking or other daily tasks more difficult. Sometimes, the stiffness isn’t even noticed until someone else tries to move their arm or leg.

Changes in posture and balance may also be an early sign. A person may start to lean forward when they walk or stand, and their balance might become weaker, leading to more falls.

Some people stop doing automatic movements without realizing it. They might blink less, stop smiling as much, or not swing their arms when they walk. These small things are often overlooked but can be early signs of Parkinson’s.

There are also symptoms that do not involve movement such as change in speech and handwriting as well as trouble sleeping.

These different signs might not seem connected, but together, they can be a warning that Parkinson’s disease is starting.

If you or someone you know notices these changes, it's important to see a doctor. A neurologist can help find out what's going on.