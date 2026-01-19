Kelly Clarkson finally quitting morning show?

Kelly Clarkson finally getting out of hosting morning show?

Kelly Clarkson’s eponymous daytime talk show is reportedly coming to an end.

Kelly has been through a lot during her hosting run and has taken breaks from the dirty before.

Now, sources say the host is finally in the process of quitting the show after this season.

A mole said that the show will "likely that it will not go on."

"Her show is a lot to put on, and looking at the landscape across daytime television, it’s not sustainable anymore," they said.

Last year, Kelly took a long break from her hosting duties as her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, battled cancer and ultimately died of the disease. The singer shares kids River Rose, 11, and Remington “Remy” Alexander, 9, with her late ex.

Amid the extended break, rumors floated that Today anchor Hoda Kotb was in talks to replace the singer. Even before that, insiders claimed that Kelly was exhausted due to a contentious divorce and other personal challenges and wanted out of the demanding gig.

Despite the continued reports that the singer wants to quit the show, another insider said, "People are jumping the gun. Nothing is definite yet, and it’s a still a long season."

Kelly recently revealed shared isnight into how she’s helping the kids deal with theri dad’s death, saying, "There’s been a lot for our family recently, and so I have allowed my kids to sleep with me quite a bit. So it’s my two dogs, my kids and me. It’s a lot."

"It’s been really special, though. The conversations you have during that time are pretty cute. So that’s probably my favorite time of day," she added.