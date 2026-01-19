South Korea, Italy strengthen ties to bolster AI technology, business, defence cooperation

South Korea and Italy joined hands to bolster economic growth together.

In a recent update, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni agreed on Monday, January 19, 2026, to expand cooperation ‌in sectors such as artificial intelligence, aerospace, AI chips, and critical ‌minerals, according to the Blue House.

As reported by Reuters, Meloni is visiting South Korea for summit talks with Lee.

South Korea is a global leader in semiconductors and the countries ⁠signed a memorandum of ‌understanding for chip industry cooperation, including those related to AI, Seoul's presidential Blue ‍House said in a statement.

The Blue House statement quoted that the two leaders also agreed to intensify joint efforts to develop resilient and reliable critical mineral supply chains.

Furthermore, Meloni and ‌Lee also discussed collaboration in joint research projects and exchanges, tourism and culture cooperation, and reaffirmed their commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Italy is one of South Korea's four largest trading ⁠partners in the European Union, the Blue House said.

Notably, it marks Meloni's, who is on an Asian tour also taking in Japan and Oman, first state visit ⁠as an Italian leader to visit South Korea in 19 years.

Additionally, the Italian prime minister ⁠renewed expectations that Lee may pay a state visit to ‌Italy this year.