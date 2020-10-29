close
Thu Oct 29, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2020

SAPM to open tunnel near Ayubia

Islamabad

Our Correspondent
October 29, 2020

Islamabad : Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change (SAPM) Malik Amin Aslam will inaugurate the historical Moto Tunnel near the pipeline track in the Ayubia National Park today (Thursday).

The tunnel has been renovated by the ministry of the climate change in collaboration with the KP forest and wildlife department under the UNDP and global environment facility funded sustainable forest management project.

