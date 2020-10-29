SAPM to open tunnel near Ayubia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change (SAPM) Malik Amin Aslam will inaugurate the historical Moto Tunnel near the pipeline track in the Ayubia National Park today (Thursday).
The tunnel has been renovated by the ministry of the climate change in collaboration with the KP forest and wildlife department under the UNDP and global environment facility funded sustainable forest management project.