Shadab to miss first ODI

RAWALPINDI: The medical team of the Pakistan Cricket Board Wednesday said that vice-captain Shadab Khan will be unavailable for selection for the first One-Day International against Zimbabwe.
Shadab felt stiffness in his left upper-leg during the first intra-squad warm-up match on October 23 in Lahore. Now the vice-captain will undergo treatment and rehabilitation regime and an update in this regard will be provided ahead of the second ODI.