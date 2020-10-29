Typhoon Molave slams into Vietnam

QUANG NGAI, Vietnam: Two people were reported killed as Typhoon Molave hit central Vietnam on Wednesday, knocking down trees and tearing roofs off homes in some of the worst destruction seen in years.

Authorities relocated around 375,000 people to safety, cancelled hundreds of flights and closed schools and beaches ahead of the typhoon, which made landfall south of Danang packing winds of up to 145-km.State media said at least two people were killed in Quang Ngai province while trying to protect their homes from the storm.