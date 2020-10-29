Entrance test result

STEP has once again proved in supremacy in Entrance Test Preparation classes and has bagged top 3 positions as well as 9 out of 10 top positions in NUMS Entrance Tests 2020 Result. Nimra Afzal, Mohsin Rashid and Syeda Samar Hamdani secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions with 190, 189 and 188 marks respectively.

In 2020, due to corona crisis, there were no physical classes possible. Alhamdulillah! STEP took the challenge and started online preparations for entry tests. ECAT and NUMS spectacular results are a proof of its success in this new mode of learning and preparation for tests.

STEP- a project of Punjab Group of Colleges, started entrance tests preparation in 2016 and since then, it has succeeded to produce excellent results. ***