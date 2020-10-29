FBR issues Rs25 bn tax notice to cellular co, seals premises

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has sealed premises of a cellular company after serving alleged tax notices to the tune of Rs25 billion as principal tax amount and default surcharge, it is learnt.

The FBR served a tax notice of Rs22 billion as principle due tax amount and Rs3 billion default surcharge so the total outstanding amount stood at over Rs25 billion. The FBR’s Large Taxpayer Unit (LTU), Islamabad, on Wednesday issued an order to seal business premises of the company.

The notice stated that whereas the company (hereinafter referred as “the defaulter") is an existing taxpayer falling under the jurisdiction of this office. And whereas income tax amount of Rs25,393,653,480 is outstanding against the defaulter, while the defaulter is refraining itself deliberately, dishonestly and without lawful excuse to discharge tax liability and thus causing huge loss to the national exchequer. Now, therefore, on the basis of facts stated inter alia, Ahmed Shakeel Babar, Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenues in exercise of power vested in him in terms of section 138 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 read with section 48 of the Sales Tax Act 1990 order to seal the business premises of the defaulter till the payment of outstanding dues in full or withdrawal of this. Now compliance/defiance to this order shall be tantamount to obstruction in discharge of function of an Income Tax Authority and shall be punishable on conviction with a fine or imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or both under section 196 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.When contacted, a spokesman for the company said: “The company is a law-abiding and responsible corporate citizen. Our contribution to Pakistan's economy over the past 25 years is significant. We have received a notice from the FBR this afternoon. The company has made tax submissions based on legal interpretations of the tax owed. We will review and take measures under our legal obligations and will collaborate with all institutions 'concerned' for an early resolution of this issue.”