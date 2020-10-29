EPA stops steel mills operation

Islamabad: The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Tuesday stopped a steel re-rolling mills in the federal capital from operating over a violation of environmental laws.

The action came as the Pak-EPA enforcement team inspected the a steel re-rolling mills in Sector I-9/2 under the supervision of the agency's director general, said a statement issued here.

It added that the mills was causing environmental pollution and putting the people's lives at risk. The statement said the steel re-rolling mills was responsible for spewing dark smoke containing hazardous effluents putting human life at serious risk.

Under the directions of the Supreme Court, all such industrial units were responsible to install dry scrubbers to curb dark emissions and pollution. However, a few industrial units had installed the environment friendly technology in the federal capital's industrial sector at a cost of Rs7 to 15 million which had helped them in earning foreign exchange by selling the dark carbon collected through the technology.