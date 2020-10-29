MPA Idrees Khattak elected PTI Nowshera president

NOWSHERA: Member Provincial Assembly Muhammad Idrees Khattak and Raza Saeed Babar were elected district president and general secretary of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, respectively, in the party election completed on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued by the PTI, Peshawar region, MPA Muhammad Idrees Khattak was elected district Nowshera president, former naib nazim Zukfiqar Khattak senior vice-president-I, Ikhtiyar Rashid, senior vice-president-II, nauroz Khan vice-president, Raza Saeed Babar general secretary, Zahid Hayat, additional general secretary, Ibrahim Shah, deputy general secretary-I, Niaz Muhammad, deputy general secretary-II, Wajid Sohail, deputy general secretary-III, Muhammad, finance secretary and Imran Khan, information secretary.