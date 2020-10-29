Enmity claims 2 lives in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries when rivals traded fire in Spinwam tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district on Wednesday. Locals said that two rival groups came across in Spinwam tehsil and started firing on each other. As a result, two persons were killed while another sustained injuries in the firing. The names of the dead and injured persons could not be ascertained. The reason behind the firing and subsequent killing was stated to be an old enmity between the two families of the area.