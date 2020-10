PHF announces technical officials for National Hockey C'ship

KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Wednesday announced the technical officials for the 66th edition of the National Hockey Championship which will be played in Rawalpindi from November 3-15.

Tournament Director: Syed Muhammad Zahir Shah, Assistant Tournament Directors: Ahsan Tanveer, Hassan Akhtar, Muhammad Yasin, Tournament Officers: Tariq Sheikh, Shahid Gill, Muhammad Zahid, Muhammad Haroon, Javed Sadiq, Rao Zain, Shahid Rabbani, Haque Nawaz, Syed Ali Abbas, Malik Shafqat, Hamza Tufail, Abdul Qayyum Dogar, Umpires: Sohail Janjua, Yasir Khurshid, Hafiz Atif Malik, Haroon Rashid, Amir Hamza, Mazhar Waseem, Waqas Butt, Kamran Hussain, Mahmood Ali, Faisal Sayyam, Abdul Mannan, Ghulam Mohyuddin, Muhammad Irshad, Syed Sibtain, Mubasshir Ali.