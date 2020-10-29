All Pak players in one-day mode now: Wahab

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz is keenly looking forward to the Zimbabwe series and said that after playing practice matches in Lahore, the players are back into the one-day mode.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Wednesday, the left-armer said it was not easy to change the tempo after playing so much of T20 cricket. “We have been playing T20s of late and it is always difficult to change the tempo from twenty20 to one-day cricket, in which you are required to stay long at the wicket and bowl longer spells,” he said. “But thanks to the management as they made us play practice matches. I am sure now we all are in the one-day mode.”

Pakistan have a good chance to sweep Zimbabwe 3-0 and reach the top of the Super Series table alongside England with 30 points.

Wahab was excited about the Zimbabwe series, saying it was a good omen for Pakistan cricket. “It is good to see Pakistan hosting so many international matches and the present series is a continuation of these efforts. I am keenly looking forward to the series and hope both teams will give their best,” he said.

On his own form, the left-arm paceman said he is in top rhythm after playing the National T20 Cup and practice matches.

To a question on the bio-secure bubble, Wahab just laughed and said: “Now all our players are used to it. It is nothing new for us. The bio-secure bubble has become a part of life for us. It is for our safety. As players we have to live with it till the time coronavirus goes away.”

Both Pakistan and Zimbabwe teams trained and had extensive nets sessions under lights at the Pindi Stadium.

“The teams trained for about four hours. All Pakistan players except Shadab Khan were seen bowling, batting and doing fielding drills,” a Pakistan Cricket Board official said.

He said Pakistan are expected to shortlist their side on Thursday.