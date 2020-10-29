Prompt refunds disposal assured

LAHORE: Chief Commissioner Corporate Office, RTO Lahore Amna Hassan has assured All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab Chairman Abdul Rahim Nasir of expeditious disposal of refund claims, a statement said on Wednesday.

During a meeting with the APTMA Punjab chairman and other members, she said a dedicated cell would be set up soon for manual processing of all deferred cases with the direction to ensure that no deferred claim remains pending for more than a month and the matter is not kept hanging indefinitely, it added.

Efforts are being made for normal processing of sales tax claims by the tax authorities to avoid deferment of huge amounts by the FASTER system, she said.

The taxpayers would be allowed to adjust their current sales tax liabilities against pending income tax refunds, she said, and assured of forwarding a list of all sales tax registered manufacturers of textile falling in its jurisdiction to LESCO with the direction for not charging WHT on electricity bills of the said mills.

Hassan said issuance of exemption certificates would also be expedited to avoid undue delays faced by the member mills of APTMA Punjab.

She agreed that undue inclusion of all buyers and suppliers of the suspected units in investigations on detection of any case of tax fraud was causing harassment to the genuine taxpayers.

She appreciated the suggestion that APTMA may be associated for assisting tax office in a meaningful inquiry.

The APTMA Punjab chairman expressed deep gratitude to the chief commissioner corporate for her assurance of early resolution of tax-related issues of the industry.