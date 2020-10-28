Alvi for inclusive system to teach special children

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need for an inclusive education system to mainstream special children in normal schools for their effective participation in society. “The inclusive education would help the special children to become a national asset, he said adding that after getting an education in normal schools, the children with disabilities could better serve society and get an education as per the market needs.

The President said that employment quota in public and private sector institutions should be implemented and strictly monitored by concerned authorities so that the differently-abled-persons (DAPs) can support their families.

According to a press release, the President gave these marks while addressing a briefing on disability by Special Education and Social Welfare Departments at Governor’s House. The meeting was attended by Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Minister for Law and Social Welfare, Raja Basharat, Punjab Minister for Finance, Hashim Jawan Bakht and senior officials of the government of Punjab.

Dr Arif Alvi underscored the need to develop a framework for classifying the disabilities so that DAPs could be provided facilities as per their requirements. He said that it was the responsibility of the government to look after the marginalized sectors of society. He said that the government was taking measures for the welfare of DAPs and the private sector also needed to be encouraged to play their part for the provision of education to special children.

While highlighting the need to implement DAPs’ quota in the private sector, the President said that the private sector in partnership with the government could help special children by granting them access to state of the art learning opportunities.