Bilawal warns against vote theft in Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday warned that if the votes of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan are stolen, then he will be in Islamabad with the people of GB protesting against the theft.

He was addressing a corner meeting at Skardu in connection with the upcoming elections in GB. Former GB governor Qamar Zaman Kaira, former chief minister Mehdi Shah, Saadia Danish and Babu Astori also accompanied the PPP chairman.

Bilawal said he will stay in GB till November 15 and will celebrate the victory in the elections with the people of GB. He said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ended FCR from GB, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto served the people of GB, and former president Asif Ali Zardari gave identity to the people of GB by giving first assembly, first governor and first chief minister.

“Now this election is not for coming into power but this is a struggle for a better future for the people of GB,” he said.

The PPP chairman while paying rich tributes to jiyalas who struggled for democracy with Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto said that former chief minister Mehdi Shah is the one who has been a jiyala since the time of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He called Mehdi Shah "Baba-e-Rozgar" because he provided employment to 25,000 youth of GB.

“We will give similar rights to the people of GB which the people of the rest of the country are enjoying.

“Now this is the promise of the grandson of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and son of Benazir Bhutto that his first priority will be to provide jobs to the youth of GB,” he said.

He said the PPP always provides jobs and reinstates those who lose their jobs during “fascist governments”.

The PPP chairman said that for getting employment and rights, the people GB will have to vote for the PPP.

“With your vote, we will be able to save you from destruction of the PTI government,” he said.

The PPP chairman said that he wants to establish free hospitals in GB like Sindh. “I want to give every labourer a Benazir Labour Card like Sindh. I want to establish a power plant in GB like Thar coal power plant in Sindh,” he said.

Bilawal said that today every section of the society from lady health workers to the government employees are protesting against PTI government. He said that people of GB need a brave representative, and he is their representative so he will go door to door and deliver the message of the party and bring them out on the polling day to stamp on arrow on the ballot paper.

Earlier, the PPP chairman met with the members of Peoples Lawyers' Forum and a delegation of district bar in Skardu. He said the biggest issue confronted by the youth is employment which only PPP can provide.