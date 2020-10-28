Bilawal warns against vote theft in Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday warned that if the votes of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan are stolen, then he will be in Islamabad with the people of GB protesting against the theft.

He was addressing a corner meeting in Skardu in connection with the upcoming elections in GB. Former GB governor Qamar Zaman Kaira, former chief minister Mehdi Shah, Saadia Danish and Babu Astori also accompanied the PPP chairman.

Bilawal said he will stay in GB till November 15 and will celebrate the victory in the elections with the people of GB. He said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ended FCR from GB, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto served the people of GB, and former president Asif Ali Zardari gave identity to the people of GB by giving first assembly, first governor and first chief minister. “Now this election is not for coming into power but this is a struggle for a better future for the people of GB,” he said.