Wed Oct 28, 2020
October 28, 2020

Punjab CM okays release of 25,000 ton wheat to flour mills daily

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved release of 25,000-ton wheat to mills daily. In a statement issued here, the chief minister stated that the decision was made to stabilise flour prices and pointed out that Punjab was the only province where 20kg flour bag was available for Rs860. The chief minister said he was personally monitoring the flour prices as well as the release of wheat to flour mills while the government would continue to take steps to facilitate the citizens, he added.

