Interfaith council slams Macron, seeks cancellation of UN membership of France

LAHORE: Majlis Ulema-e-Pakistan Chairman and head of Interfaith Council for Peace and Harmony Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad on Tuesday said that action of French President was not only an open attack on Islam but also a serious threat to world peace.

Maulana Azad, who is Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid, Lahore, was addressing a press conference along with Punjab Human Rights Minister Chaudhry Ijaz Alam Augustine and other leaders of Interfaith Peace Council. He demanded the United Nations end the membership of France in the world organisation and the Security Council immediately until its president withdraws his offensive statement and reverses the anti-Muslim policies besides tendering an unconditional apology. He said Macronâ€™s policies were flagrant violation of the UN charter.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan timely condemned the French actions and represented the sentiments of the Ummah. He said President of France deeply offended the Muslim Ummah since Holy Prophet (PBUH) was bestowed as mercy for all nations.