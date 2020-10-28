Chaudhrys condemn blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) president Ch Shujaat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi have expressed their heartfelt sorrow and grief over martyrdom of students in an explosion in a madrassa in Peshawar. Expressing their strong condemnation, PML-Q leaders said enemy forces will never succeed in their contemptible objectives.