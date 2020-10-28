PML-N resolution

LAHORE:A resolution was submitted in Punjab Assembly demanding the federal government to end diplomatic ties with France.

The resolution was submitted by PML-N MPA Khasana Kausar. In the resolution, she stated that France had allowed blasphemous sketches’ display on buildings there. She said this act had hurt the feelings of all the Muslims across the world.

The requirement of the love of the Prophet is that he is dearer to us than the whole world, she said in the resolution. “We must end the use of all products of French brands,” she said. The resolution concluded that the Punjab Assembly urged the federal government to end diplomatic relations with France immediately.