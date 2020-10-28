GCU orientation

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore organised an orientation session for the newly-admitted pre-medical students on Tuesday.

On invitation of GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Lahore VC Professor Khalid Masood Gondal participated in the ceremony and shared reminiscences about his student life at Government College Lahore back in the late 1970s. Besides imparting world-class education, the KEMU VC said, the universities should focus on character building and personality development of students through their active participation in debates, sports and other co-curricular activities.