close
Wed Oct 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2020

GCU orientation

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2020

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore organised an orientation session for the newly-admitted pre-medical students on Tuesday.

On invitation of GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Lahore VC Professor Khalid Masood Gondal participated in the ceremony and shared reminiscences about his student life at Government College Lahore back in the late 1970s. Besides imparting world-class education, the KEMU VC said, the universities should focus on character building and personality development of students through their active participation in debates, sports and other co-curricular activities.

Latest News

More From Lahore