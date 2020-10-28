Woman accuses SP sister of grabbing property

LAHORE:SP Cantonment Anoush Masood Chaudhry’s sister has complained of illegal occupation of her property by the SP. Saima Kashif, sister of SP Anoush, alleged that she had illegally occupied her properties by using undue influence of her position. She also accused the SP of using her power and authority to harass her and her family. On the other hand, SP Anoush Masood Chaudhry denied the allegations stating that she said the property was inherited from her father. She said she had right to get a lawful share from it. Being a police officer, she cannot be blackmailed to back off from her right, the SP said.