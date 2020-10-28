PFF holds women’s training camp after seven years

LAHORE: Pakistan women’s football team participated in a training camp after a gap of over seven years at the Punjab Stadium on Tuesday.

As many as 29 players reported and gathered at the team hotel first prior to their rigorous training sessions. The camp will end on November 1.

Pakistan Football Federation’s National Technical Director and Head Coach Daniel Limones is supervising the camp along with assistant coaches Mohsin-ul-Hasnain, Qibtia Jamshed Butt and goalkeeper coach Khurram Shehzad.