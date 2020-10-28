Over 650 to feature in National Taekwondo Championship

LAHORE: The National Taekwondo Championship will start in Lahore from Wednesday, President Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Wasim Ahmed announced at a press conference on Tuesday.

Referring to the event, Wasim said that more than 650 provincial and departmental officials and athletes affiliated to the federation would participate in the event.

Teams from Army, Navy, Air Force, Wapda and Railways will participate in the event. The teams from Pakistan Police, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, HEC and Azad Jammu and Kashmir will also be seen in action.

“Martial arts athletes lag behind if they do not train on daily basis. We will select the best athletes and provide them the best coaching for international assignments. The expenses of the event and players facilitation will be borne by the federation,” he added.

On this occasion, the President of South Asian Taekwondo Association Omar Saeed said that the organization of SAF Games in Pakistan in 2021 will not only enhance the image of Pakistan but also promote the sports.