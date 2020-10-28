Tax matters

The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) is responsible for the management of Islamabad’s G-13 and G-14 sectors. The institution has developed these housing areas. About a month ago, residents received a property tax notice from both the housing authority and the Capital Development Authority (CDA). Both organisations claim that they are the competent authority to receive the tax.

However, when residents ask the newly established housing authority to show them the government notification that verifies their claim, they evade the question. The result is total confusion. The authorities are requested to clarify this matter.

Javed Hafiz

Islamabad