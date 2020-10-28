Breast cancer termed curable if diagnosed in time

The speakers at a function said here on Tuesday that breast cancer was curable if diagnosed in time.

The function was arranged by the Rahman Medical Institute to mark the Breast Cancer Awareness Day under 2020 theme ‘Defeat cancer’. Dr Akifullah, Director, Irnum Hospital, Peshawar, was the chief guest. Month of October is observed throughout the world for breast cancer awareness. The RMI felt the responsibility to create awareness and arrange the activity. Consultants from the RMI, students and professionals from other institutes were present. Dr Abdul Wahid, consultant oncologist, gave the alarming figures, risk factors and various possible treatments about this lethal disease so that a curative treatment can be provided. For an early diagnosis, the self-examination of the breast, routine examination, ultrasound and mammography are the key factors. Dr Salma Khan talked about surgical management and reconstruction of the breast cancer. She added that breast cancer is the most common cancer among women. In Pakistan, over 100,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year. The doctor said unfortunately, half of these women lose this battle within five years.

The main reason for the low survival in Pakistan is a late presentation. She said around 40 per cent breast cancer patients in Pakistan present at stage 4 compared to only 5 per cent in the developed world. The main cause for this is a lack of awareness about breast cancer itself, its symptoms and risk factors.

Dr Salma Khan said if diagnosed in time, breast cancer is curable. An awareness walk was organized, participated by students, teachers and doctors.