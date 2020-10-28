Governor says India in bid to change held Kashmir’s identity

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman on Tuesday flayed India for the malicious design to change the Islamic identity of Occupied Kashmir.

He was addressing as chief guest at a seminar arranged at the Governor’s House to mark October 27 as “Black Day” to express anger at the occupation of Kashmir by the Indian security forces on this day in 1947. The seminar was attended by the vice-chancellors and deans of various departments of public sector universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides others, said an official handout. The governor said India was camouflaging evil designs about Occupied Kashmir and was bent on destabilising our country. He said the non-serious attitude of international forums towards the Kashmir issue was a matter of grave concern and seems to be a part of international conspiracy.

The governor said India had taken some extreme and inhumane steps such as lockdown stretching over months, media blackout, the genocide of Kashmiris and turning Occupied Kashmir into an international prison. Shah Farman praised the people of Kashmir for their spirit and courage in launching and continuing the struggle to achieve the legitimate right to self-determination.

He said the Pakistani nation has always extended moral, political and diplomatic support to them in this noble cause, which would continue in future as well. Various participants also spoke on the issue of Kashmir with a new perspective and presented suggestions to the governor for taking them up at appropriate forums.