Black day observed to flay Indian atrocities in held Kashmir

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture Department marked the Kashmir Black Day to apprise the world of the Indian forces atrocities inflicted on the innocent Kashmiris in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at Nishtar Hall here on Tuesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) Director General Kamran Ahmad Afridi was the chief guest.

Director Culture Shama Niamat, Assistant Director Riaz Khan, KP-CTA officials and a large number of students of various educational institutions attended the event.

“We are observing the Kashmir Black Day to condemn Indian illegal occupation of the state and to reiterate our unwavering support to the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination,” KP-CTA DG Kamran Ahmad Afridi said while speaking on the occasion.

He said that Indian Held Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and the day was not far that Kashmiris would be able to break the shackle of subjugation and join Pakistan.

The official added that the ongoing barbarism of Indian forces against the Kashmiri people cannot be concealed anymore from the eyes of the international community and soon the oppressed Kashmiris would get their right to self-determination.

The students also organized a walk in support of Kashmiri people besides arranging photo exhibition and tableaus to expose the Indian state terrorism in the Occupied Kashmir.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the globe also observed Black Day to convey to the world that India has occupied their motherland illegally and against their aspirations.

Indian Army had invaded the state of Jammu and Kashmir on this day in 1947, in an attempt to subjugate the Kashmiri people.

Since then, despite unabated Indian atrocities, India is unable to break the will of the brave people of Held Kashmir, who are struggling for their right to self-determination.

On August 5 last year, India took further illegal and unilateral steps to change the internationally recognised disputed status of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and alter its demographic structure.

Ralli with the people of held Kashmir.es were also staged across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to condemn Indian atrocities and expressed solidarity.

TANK: A protest rally was led by Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabeer Khan Afridi. The protesters carrying placards chanted slogans asking the world community to take notice of the Indian occupation of Kashmir. Addressing the participants of the rally, Deputy Commissioner Kabeer Khan Afridi said that Kashmir day was being observed to register a protest against the Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir.

KARAK: Additional Deputy Commissioner Karak Naeemullah and Assistant Commissioner Karak Muhammad Shah Jamil told a rally that the Indian forces were committing atrocities against the people of Kashmir, but they would not be able to quell the resistance.

MANSEHRA: The people assembled outside the deputy commissioner’s office at Kamila bazaar after marching through various roads. Holding banners and placards, Maulana Abdul Aziz of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam said that the Indian forces had been committing brutalities against the people of Kashmir but the international community had maintained silence over it. In Lower Kohistan, a rally led by Maulana Abdullah was taken out from the court premises and participants marched through various roads.

DAGGAR: Deputy Commissioner Buner Nasrullah Khan told a seminar that Pakistan would continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of the Indian held Kashmir. He said that India could not subdue the people of Kashmir through the use of force.

BATKHELA: Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rahan Gul told a function at a government school here that India had forcibly annexed the Occupied Kashmir, but it could not subdue the Kashmiris. He maintained that the people of Kashmir had launched a struggle for their right to self-determination.

DI KHAN: The Gomal University observed October 27 as black day to support the Kashmiris in their fight for self-determination.

Addressing a gathering, the speakers hailed the resistance of Kashmiri people to illegal Indian occupation. Dean Faculty of Arts Dr Niamatullah Babar said that the people of Pakistan were committed to supporting Kashmiris.

Chairman Department of Political Sciences, Dr. Muhammad Zubair said that India has converted Kashmir into the biggest human cage on earth and international media and community should play their role to stop the genocide in held Kashmir.