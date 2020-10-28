Motorway Police reunite child with family

PESHAWAR: The officials of the National Highway and Motorway Police N-5 North Zone on Tuesday found a seven-year child during routine patrolling at Pir Pai (GT Road) and reunited him with his family.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Sayar Khan and Sub-Inspector Amjad Ali spotted a 7-year old child along the road alone who was crying. The officials took the boy in safe custody and informed the base camp accordingly. They consoled the frightened child who mentioned his name as Asad, son of late Umar, a resident of Mardan. He told the officials he belongs to Canal Chowk in Mardan and was a student of Class-II in a government school.

Later, the Operations Officer Inspector Jawad Khan along with Constable Wahid Niaz brought the child to the Canal Chowk, Mardan to trace his family. After hectic efforts, the officials succeeded in finding his family. The child was handed over to his mother who thanked the officials for their sincere efforts. National Highway and Motorway Police Inspector-General Syed Kaleem Imam praised the officials for showing a great sense of responsibility. DIG N-5 North Zone, Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan awarded them with commendation certificates and cash reward.