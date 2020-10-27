Blasphemous sketches to be taken up with OIC: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi Monday said the issue of blasphemous sketches would be taken up with the OIC.

In a tweet, he said France had badly hurt the sentiments of Muslims in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had already raised the desecration issue at every forum. Ashrafi said love for the Holy Prophet (SAW) was more than anything else in the world and it was part of faith of every Muslim.