PTI is a party of liars: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the government in Islamabad is about to fall because it is not a government for change but the destruction of Pakistan and its people.

“The PTI is a party of liars, which has left the people of Pakistan alone in this dire situation,” he said while addressing a corner meeting in the Kharmang district, Gilgit-Baltistan, in connection with the PPP election campaign for the elections 2020 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Bilawal, in the beginning of his speech, paid tribute to Shaheed Mohammad Qasim who sacrificed his life protecting Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on October 18, 2007 in Karachi. He said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had announced getting nuclear capability at Kharmang and now India cannot think of any misadventure due to this nuclear deterrent. He said the dreams which Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had envisioned will be fulfilled by him. He hoped the people of GB will give him an opportunity to serve them as they had given to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari. He said the PPP provided the opportunity to GB people to vote and gave them identity. He said it is his third visit to Gilgit-Baltistan and the promises he had made in the 2018 manifesto with the people of Gilgit-Baltistan will be fulfilled. “The PPP will give you your rights as we have given rights to every province through 18th Amendment,” he said. Bilawal said the PPP wants opportunities of employment, facilities of health and education for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

“We will establish free hospitals for the people of GB as we have provided free hospitals for the people of Sindh,” he said, adding that the PPP will establish universities and campuses in every district of Gilgit-Baltistan.