Alvi advises students to acquire skills to contribute to country’s uplift

SUKKUR: President Dr Arif Alvi visited the IBA and interacted with students here on Monday. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mir Muhammad Shah, along with the senior management, received the president.

The VC Sukkur IBA expressed gratitude to President Dr Arif Alvi and Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail for visiting the Sukkur IBA and appreciated the efforts of the government for promoting the quality education in the country.

President Alvi, during his interaction with the students, advised them to acquire skills which are required by the market and contribute to the development of the country. Dr Alvi praised the Sukkur IBA and the progress it has made in the field of emerging technologies like block chain, artificial intelligence and robotics.

The Sukkur IBA truly has become an icon for quality education and community services, he added. Paying tribute to the late Prof Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, Dr Alvi said that he was truly amazed, how one man can bring a positive change in the society. During the visit, a brief presentation about the recent initiatives of the university was given to the guests.