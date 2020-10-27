PML-N condemns republishing of blasphemous cartoons

LAHORE: A PML-N joint parliamentary party meeting comprising members of the National Assembly and the Senate on Monday condemned the French government’s action of republishing blasphemous caricatures of the holy prophet (SAW).

The meeting demanded that the French government apologize for hurting the sentiments of millions of Muslims around the world. It demanded that Pakistan’s ambassador to France be called back in protest. It demanded that an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) be called over the matter.

It demanded that the bloc formulate a joint strategy so that the incidents related to Islam, the prophet (SAW) and the holy Qur'an could be effectively addressed at the global level.

The meeting said such blasphemous actions do not fall in the category of freedom of expression. The Western world, including France, should legislate to ensure respect for holy figures, religious beliefs and sacred places. It said the inability to do so will widen the gap between Islam and the Western world which is against the international values and interests of the international community, democracy and mutual respect.

The meeting protested against the recent wave of unbearable inflation in the country. The sale of tomatoes at Rs 260 per kg, capsicum at Rs 400 per kg, onion at Rs 80 per kg and potatoes at Rs 60 per kg in different cities is a test of people's patience, it said. Unemployment, economic collapse, electricity and gas prices have already broken the economic backbone of people.

The meeting condemned the attitude of the government against Supreme Court Judge Qazi Faez Isa, his wife and children and demanded that the president, the prime minister and the Law minister should resign.

The meeting supported the statement of the Pakistan Bar Council in this matter and supported the demand that the Supreme Court hear a petition for review as soon as possible and fulfil all requirements of justice.

The meeting said the call for justice for Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui should also be considered. The meeting paid tribute to the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and stressed that under the leadership of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, the PDM's historic struggle for supremacy of the Constitution, law and parliament has turned into a national movement and the people of Balochistan after Punjab and Sindh have stamped their endorsement in this regard.

The meeting reiterated the commitment that the PML-N would take full part in future meetings of the PDM and play a historic role in the success of this national movement. It condemned the government's ‘petty’ attempts and media campaign to create rift among PDM parties.

The meeting condemned the illegal breaking of Maryam Nawaz's room. It condemned threats to her associates and expressed concern over the safety of Maryam Nawaz. It said Imran Khan, who has already threatened the PDM and especially the PML-N leadership and their associates on national TV, will be held responsible for any harm to Maryam or her associates.

The meeting condemned the propaganda of the rented spokespersons of the ‘vote-robbing’ government, linking the PDM to countries hostile to Pakistan. Statements that harm the interests of the country are proof that the government has lost its footing and has no answer to its failures, incompetence and corruption in every field including inflation.

It termed the foreign funding case as a solid evidence of the current government taking money from Pakistan's enemies. The ECP, which has been pending the case for six years, released the documents obtained through the SBP so that the nation could know which country and which person provided huge amounts of money to Imran Khan.

The meeting demanded that the cases of theft of foreign funding, 23 secret accounts, Malam Jabba, helicopter case, BRT, billion tree tsunami, flour, sugar be heard on a daily basis. It condemned the CPEC Authority Bill and its immunity. It said Asim Saleem Bajwa's resignation from one post is acknowledgment of the facts against him. Therefore, while fulfilling the requirements of the law and justice, he should be immediately investigated and removed from the post of CPEC chairman till completion of the inquiry.

The meeting stressed that there is no exception for the head of an institution. The meeting congratulated Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif on the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Orange Line train. This project is a shining example of PML-N's public service, honesty and sincerity. It paid rich tribute to Shahbaz Sharif who worked day and night and made these plans with the ideal savings of the national exchequer. It pointed out that Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz is detained for uncommitted sins. The meeting condemned the attitude of the NAB-Niazi nexus with the wife and daughter of Shahbaz Sharif. The meeting saluted the spirit and bravery of the party leadership and their families. The meeting expressed solidarity and support for the nationwide movement of media and demanded that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and other arrested journalists be released.

It demanded that all baseless cases registered against journalists be dropped. It condemned the disappearance of senior journalist Ali Imran Syed. It demanded that the details of Ali Imran Syed's abductors be brought before the nation and action be taken against the elements involved.

The meeting lambasted the government’s approach of silencing every voice to suppress the truth like a brutal dictatorship and said this oppression has been rejected by the nation. The meeting condemned the closure of Channel 24 and expressed grief over the death of the brother of Mohib Ali Phulpoto.