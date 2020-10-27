close
Tue Oct 27, 2020
October 27, 2020

Man finds 222-year-old coin near church

World

 
October 27, 2020

EMBDEN, Maine, US: A US man with a metal detector has found a long-hidden, 222-year-old coin under a few inches of soil outside a church in Maine. Shane Houston, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was on a metal-detecting trip with a friend from New Hampshire when he found the coin earlier this month, media reported. The copper penny, dated 1798, comes from the first decade of American-minted money in North America. He said it was found on the grounds of a church in Embden where he had permission to use his metal detector.

