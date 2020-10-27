Blasphemy: Traders join hands for French goods boycott

LAHORE: Traders across the country started consultation for nationwide shutter down strike and boycott of French products following the publication of blasphemous caricatures of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in France, and backing of French President Emmanuel Macron to this offensive act.

The traders also asked the government of Pakistan to extradite French ambassador in Pakistan and call back Pakistani ambassador to France. “The government should impose ban on all French imports, besides cancelling franchise and dealerships of any of the French goods in Pakistan”. The above demands were made in a meeting of Anjuman–e–Tajran.