Ways to promote peace, harmony discussed in Turbat varsity

TURBAT: A day-long Paigham-e-Pakistan Conference on Monday at the University of Turbat, Balochistan discussed ways to promote peace and harmony in the society and the vital role the educated youth can play in bringing all socio-economic segments of society closer.

The conference in collaboration with Paigham-e-Pakistan, Government of Balochistan and Islamic Research Institute (IRI), International Islamic University, Islamabad, and the Balochistan Rural Support Programme was addressed by Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal.

The event attended by the teachers and large number of students and notables of the area and shared their thoughts on the way forward and to build a national narrative against extremism and terrorism. The speakers spoke about the merits of Islamic way of social reciprocity, tolerance and interfaith coexistence and warned how social and ethnic differences were being used to create a divide amongst the people to create chaos. An Artisan Festival was also organized in the University in which artists from entire Balochistan participated in collaboration of the Balochistan Government.