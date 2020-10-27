close
Tue Oct 27, 2020
Profanity condemned

Lahore

 
Church of Pakistan and leadership of different religious schools of thought while denouncing profane sketches of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in France, said that actions of French President Emmanuel Macron had sabotaged endeavours regarding interfaith harmony and interreligious dialogue.

Addressing a joint press conference here Monday, religious leaders, along with Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, demanded the UNO come forward to ensure legislation for honour and sanctity of all the heavenly scriptures.

