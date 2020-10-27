close
Tue Oct 27, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2020

Sahulat bazaar inspected

Lahore

LAHORE:Adviser to Chief Minister for Tourism & Archaeology Asif Mehmood visited different areas of district Jhelum. In the first leg of his visit, he inspected “Sahulat Bazaar” at Sohawa and examined various stalls installed by the district administration. Assistant Commissioner Sohawa Sarjeel Shahid briefed the adviser on arrangements at Sahulat Bazaar. The adviser expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements and issued necessary directions for further improvement.

