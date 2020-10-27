Sahulat bazaar inspected

LAHORE:Adviser to Chief Minister for Tourism & Archaeology Asif Mehmood visited different areas of district Jhelum. In the first leg of his visit, he inspected “Sahulat Bazaar” at Sohawa and examined various stalls installed by the district administration. Assistant Commissioner Sohawa Sarjeel Shahid briefed the adviser on arrangements at Sahulat Bazaar. The adviser expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements and issued necessary directions for further improvement.