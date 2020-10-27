Sahulat bazaar inspected

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Adviser to Chief Minister for Tourism & Archaeology Asif Mehmood visited different areas of district Jhelum. In the first leg of his visit, he inspected “Sahulat Bazaar” at Sohawa and examined various stalls installed by the district administration. Assistant Commissioner Sohawa Sarjeel Shahid briefed the adviser on arrangements at Sahulat Bazaar. The adviser expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements and issued necessary directions for further improvement.