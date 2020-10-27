Ideas highlighted to improve governance

P&D Board chairman stressed the importance of innovative solutions to improve planning and governance processes in the province.

P&D Board, Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, attended Idea Hackathon session of the FCDO-funded Sub-National Governance programme on planning, governance, and climate change. The participants with representation from Planning and Development Board,

Punjab Economic Research Institute, Punjab Social Protection Authority, Bureau of Statistics, technology companies, youth, academia and researchers presented various ideas to improve planning and governance processes in the province. Climate change and environment were also added as themes in the Hackathon.