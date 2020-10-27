CM Usman Buzdar orders promotion of sports activities

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimur Khan Bhatti called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and presented the two-year department performance report and sports newsletter.

The minister disclosed that a comprehensive sports promotion plan had been devised and the monthly newsletter would also be published regularly. The chief minister appreciated the performance and directed him to work with more zeal for the promotion of sports activities. New stadiums and sports grounds will be developed in different tehsils and towns to promote traditional sports at the grassroots. Sports complexes and gymnasiums for women will also be established at divisional level along with sports schools, he added. Secretary and DG Sports were also present.