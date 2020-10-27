Sindh police introduce online TV channel

Sindh police Security Division chief Maqsood Ahmed has introduced a web TV channel for spreading awareness among the public about law and order.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ahmed said on Monday the web TV channel would disseminate information and create awareness about the current situation of law and order, traffic updates and programmes related to policing, which would be instrumental in strengthening coordination between public and police.

He stressed the need to upgrade the Sindh police, particularly units lying under the domain of the Security Division, as per international standards so that the city could be purged from all types of crimes.

DIG Ahmed further said the web TV would also broadcast and highlight good work of the police and integrated units of the Security Division along with showing public service messages.

The citizens can watch the channel live on YouTube 24/7. The channel link is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EkBqTbQGnXw&pbjreload=101