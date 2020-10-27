Defoe scores milestone goal as Rangers extend Scottish lead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GLASGOW: Jermain Defoe scored his 300th goal in club football as Rangers moved six points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 2-0 win at home to Livingston on Sunday.
Steven Gerrard’s men capitalised after reigning champions Celtic, the Gers’ bitter Glasgow rivals, failed to hold on to a lead earlier Sunday when Aberdeen snatched an injury-time equaliser in a 3-3 draw at Pittodrie.
Rangers have established a clear gap between themselves and second-placed Celtic, who are bidding to become the first side to win 10 successive Scottish titles. Both the Hoops (also in 1965-74) and Rangers (1988-97) have previously managed nine in a row.
After Joe Aribo put Rangers in front at Ibrox, Defoe struck in the 16th minute with his landmark goal,the much-travelled 38-year-old’s first in league football this season. The former England striker, who scored his first goal in senior football with West Ham 20 years ago last month, received a ball over the top from James Tavernier, got in between Livingston’s centre-backs and did not break stride with a left-foot finish.