Tue Oct 27, 2020
October 27, 2020

No parking?

Newspost

 
October 27, 2020

It is common for doctors in Pakistan to set up privately run hospitals and clinics. These medical centres lack a basic thing: a parking facility. As a result, patients’ vehicles are always parked at the roadside, which disturbs the flow of the traffic. The authorities should not allow the construction of hospital buildings which are without the facility of parking.

Also, many people complain that these hospitals charge a high amount of fee. The healthcare sector shouldn’t be run as a business. Many people are not financially strong and cannot afford to pay a high amount of money for medical treatment.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana

