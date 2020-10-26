Covid-19: Four more deaths in twin cities

Rawalpindi: Another four confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 died here in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours taking the death toll from the region to 521 while another 170 patients were diagnosed with the disease taking the tally to 25,638.

The outbreak has become much intense in this region of the country as in the last 24 hours, every 5th patient reported from the country is a resident of the twin cities while out of nine deaths reported in the last 24 hours from all across the country, four are from the region.

It is worth mentioning here that the virus has claimed as many as 24 lives in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last five days proving the outbreak much dreadful in nature.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that three patients died of the illness in the federal capital in the last 24 hours while one 64-year old female patient who was a resident of Gulshan Colony in Rawalpindi died of the disease at Social Security Hospital.

It is important that the virus has so far claimed as many as 210 lives in the federal capital from where 157 new patients have been tested positive in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 18921 patients have been confirmed positive from ICT of which 17,311 have recovered while the number of active cases that are continuously on the rise for the last five weeks reached 1,400 on Sunday.

From Rawalpindi, however, 13 more patients have been tested positive in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 6,717 patients have been tested positive for the disease from the district while as many as 6247 patients have so far been discharged from healthcare facilities after treatment, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi, Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that 17 confirmed patients have been undergoing treatment at a healthcare facility in town while some 147 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been in home isolation in the district. Another 369 suspects of the disease have been under quarantine in their homes while to date, a total of 4,386 persons have been relieved from quarantine, he said.