2 TTP terrorists killed in Sukkur encounter

SUKKUR: CTD Police Sukkur claimed to have shot dead two terrorists of banned organisation TTP.

CTD Police official said that at Sindh-Balochistan border near Jacobabad, an encounter took place with terrorists, who were on a motorcycle from Balochistan, entering Sindh to carry out a suicide attack on the public rally of the 12th Rabiul Awal.

He said that terrorists attacked a CTD team, which retaliated and in exchange of fire two TTP terrorist killed.

CTD Police said that 300 ball barring, 1kg explosive material, 600 gram nut and bolts, one metre detonator wire of 300 grams of iron and two TT pistols were recovered from their possession.

CTD Police said that dead bodies of both terrorists had been shifted to Civil Hospital Khairpur. Both terrorists were identified as Mujeebullah and Muhammad Anwar, while an FIR of the incident registered at CTD Police Sukkur.

CTD Police had hard pursued an information about the entering of terrorists via Sindh-Balochistan border to Sukkur.