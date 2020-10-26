COMSATS hosts international webinar

Islamabad : An international webinar of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) held at its Secretariat at Islamabad, says a press release.

Experts from Ghana, Jordan, Oman, Pakistan, and Turkey, participated and shared ideas, experiences, best practices and policy measures from the platform of the webinar on “Sustainable Water Governance in the Global South under Changing Climate”.

The webinar held by COMSATS Centre for Climate and Sustainability (CCCS) in collaboration with Princess Sumaya bint Hassan led Royal Scientific Society of Jordan that is also COMSATS’ Centre of Excellence.

The webinar’s discussions revolved around the overarching theme of Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG6) - Clean Water and Sanitation.

Speakers of the international webinar included three from COMSATS Centres of Excellence in Ghana, Pakistan and Turkey, i.e., Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBITAK), respectively. Other experts belonged to International Water Management Institute (IMW­I), Jordan; and Middle East Desalination Research Centre (MEDRC), Oman.