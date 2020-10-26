Cough, flu cases on the rise

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Medical expert Khalid Raza on Sunday warned the people of the continuous dry weather that is persisting in the federal capital since the past month and may cause various skin allergies including cough and flu.
Talking to APP, he said the weather would remain dry so the people should remain careful especially infants and old citizens and by taking precautionary measures they can prevent themselves from such allergies.