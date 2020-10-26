close
Mon Oct 26, 2020
October 26, 2020

Cough, flu cases on the rise

Islamabad

October 26, 2020

Medical expert Khalid Raza on Sunday warned the people of the continuous dry weather that is persisting in the federal capital since the past month and may cause various skin allergies including cough and flu.

Talking to APP, he said the weather would remain dry so the people should remain careful especially infants and old citizens and by taking precautionary measures they can prevent themselves from such allergies.

